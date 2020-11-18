8,993 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,328,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 69,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,418 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

