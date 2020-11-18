9,089 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 65.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

SAFM opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.12. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

