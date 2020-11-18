9,209 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,650,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $100.05.

