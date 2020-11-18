A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,468,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,532 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,653,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,794,000 after purchasing an additional 209,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,269 shares of company stock worth $2,517,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

