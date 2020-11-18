AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,762 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of AAR worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 79.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AAR by 134.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AAR by 590.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. AAR’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

