Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $504.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $76,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.