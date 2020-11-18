Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

AXDX stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $504.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 697.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

