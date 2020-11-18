ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 786,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

