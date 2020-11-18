Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aduro Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

KDNY stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Aduro Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $589.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

