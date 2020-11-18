Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

