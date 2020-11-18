Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $170.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

