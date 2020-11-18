Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.48% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $35,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,686 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 346,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 369,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 134,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

AEIS stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $90.58. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

