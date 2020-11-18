Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $888,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $676,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $494,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.