AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

