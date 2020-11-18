Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $94.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

AEM stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 471,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

