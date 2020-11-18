Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 4,613 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

