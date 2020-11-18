Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,888 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

Synaptics stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,888. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

