Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

