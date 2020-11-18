Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,647 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,647 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

THO stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

