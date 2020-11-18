Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,572 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

