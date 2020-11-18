Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 4.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 759,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 137.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 321,517 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the second quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of SSP opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.