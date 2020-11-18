Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

