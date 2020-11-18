Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,931 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2,286.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 167.9% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

