Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $135,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,386.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock valued at $954,150. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.