Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 22.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HealthStream by 52.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HealthStream by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

