Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $323.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

