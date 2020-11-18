Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Cowen worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cowen by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 676,489 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the second quarter valued at $4,571,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cowen by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 42.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 157,661 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

COWN opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.