Aigen Investment Management LP Has $312,000 Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,540 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.