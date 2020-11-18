Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $356,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

BIG stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.63. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

