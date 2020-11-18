Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $366,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $12,417,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 2.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

