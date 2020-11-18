Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $373,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

