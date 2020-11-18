Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $375,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Integer by 48.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Integer by 398.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

