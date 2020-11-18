Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $379,000 in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Echo Global Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

