Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $390,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dillard’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dillard’s by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dillard’s by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

