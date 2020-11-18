Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,240 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 20,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after buying an additional 874,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $39,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $148,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,549.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $386,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.88. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

