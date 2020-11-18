Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,501 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 185.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

