Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Noah were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. FIL Ltd raised its position in Noah by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,442,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after buying an additional 583,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Noah by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 436,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Noah by 1,835.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 194,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 184,103 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Noah by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,470,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

