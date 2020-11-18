Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $311,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,535 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. Bank of America increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

