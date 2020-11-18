Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $336,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,994,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after buying an additional 1,768,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 93.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $6,221,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 117.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

