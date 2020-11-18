Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $363,000 Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $259.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $272.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

