Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $367,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 48.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after acquiring an additional 314,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $23,877,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $16,487,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

