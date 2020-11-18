Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $395,000 Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $20,873,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

