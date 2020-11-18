Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 8.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $210.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.55. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $213.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.70.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

