Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 2nd quarter worth $11,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth $1,777,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 4,000,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $80,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,904 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Grubhub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.37.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

