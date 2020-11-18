Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

