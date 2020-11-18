Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 810,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 627,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

