Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.