Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

