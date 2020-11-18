Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 483,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

