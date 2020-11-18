Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,956 shares of company stock worth $13,181,558. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

NYSE:PH opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

